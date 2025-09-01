How Sat-Chi fought injuries, personal loss to bounce back with a bronze

The redemption theme seems uppermost in the minds of Indian badminton fans when the ‘Sat-Chi’ combination ensured themselves of a medal with a commanding win on Saturday over Malaysia’s two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik – their nemesis in Paris Olympics - to secure their second BWF World Championship medal. The Indian duo had to be eventually content with bronze as they went down to a Chinese pair in the semi-finals on Sunday, but there is enough reason to be upbeat about them again.

Hyped as one of the serious gold medal contenders for Paris 2024, the campaign of erstwhile world No.1 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty turned to be an anti-climax. The disappointment was so shattering that it resulted in the exit of Danish doubles coach Mathias Boe and the return of Tan Kim Her, the taciturn Malaysian coach, after five and-a-half years last December.

How critical was the contribution of the 53-year-old Tan, a former player of repute, behind the turnaround of the duo? It was no mean task as not only he had to monitor their recovery from injuries, illness and personal loss – but Tan convinced them to not get bogged down by undue expectations and gun for only the big tournaments.