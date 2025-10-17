Tanvi Sharma first Indian woman in 17 years to win badminton world junior medal

Tanvi Sharma became the first Indian to secure a BWF World Junior Championships medal in 17 years when she fought back from a game down to beat Japan's Saki Matsumoto and reach the girls singles semifinals in Guwahati on Friday.

The 16-year-old kept her nerves under pressure and found winners with her cross-court slice hits to beat Matsumoto 13-15 15-9 15-10 in a 47-minute quarterfinal clash that kept the spectators on edge at the National Centre of Excellence.

However, eighth seed Unnati Hooda, the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 title at the 2022 Odisha Open and a member of India's 2022 Uber Cup squad, bowed out after going down 12-15 13-15 to second seed Anyapat Phichitphon of Thailand in a 32-minute quarterfinal, missing out on a medal.

India's mixed doubles pair of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo also ended their campaign in the last-eight stage, losing 9-15 7-15 to the Chinese Taipei duo of Hung Bing Fu and Chou Yun An.

Also losing on the day was the men's double pairing of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, who went down to Chinese Asian junior champions Chen Jun Ting and Liu Jun Rong 12-15 10 in the quarterfinals, having impressed in their earlier matches.

The last Indian woman player to win a world junior medal was Saina Nehwal, who bagged the gold medal in the 2008 edition in Pune.

Saina, who had also won a silver medal in 2006, and Aparna Popat (1996 silver) are the only other Indian female players to stand on the podium in the history of the competition.