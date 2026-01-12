Tata Steel chess: Nihal, Arjun in podium as Wesley So claims Blitz crown

American Grandmaster Wesley So showed remarkable consistency to clinch the Blitz title in Open category with a round to spare while India’s Nihal Sarin ended as runner-up in the Tata Steel Chess India chess tournament on Sunday. It was a good outing overall for Indians as Nihal, who had claimed the Rapid crown only two days back, finished runner-up and the in-form Arjun Erigaisi third.

The women’s section also ended with a thrilling play-off that saw another American Carissa Yip hold her nerve to lift the trophy. Vantika Agarwal provided the lone Indian presence in the podium with a third place finish.

The closing rounds of the Blitz event delivered relentless tension, late twists, and fitting champions in both sections. The decisive stretch saw Wesley capitalise when Vidit Gujrathi blundered an entire rook in a double rook endgame. Wei Yi outplayed Viswanathan Anand by calmly consolidating an extra exchange, while R. Praggnanandhaa opened lines for his rook and established a powerful knight outpost to defeat Hans Niemann.