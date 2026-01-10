Tata Steel Open: Nihal Sarin dedicates Rapid title win to late grandfather

An emotional Nihal Sarin dedicated his Tata Steel Open Rapid chess title to his maternal grandfather, who passed away only a day before the final round on Friday. The 21-year-old, who replaced D. Gukesh at the eleventh hour, pushed the legendary Vishy Anand to second spot after a draw in their last game at the sprawling Dhana Dhanyo auditorium.

‘’Yesterday night, I got the news that my maternal grandfather A.A.Ummar, who taught me chess had passed away,’’ the Thrissur-born Sarin said later. The young Grandmaster said that his grandfather used to follow his matches closely despite his age.

‘’He had been ill for a very long time. Yeah, especially in the last 12 months, his condition was really deteriorating. Yeah, it was heartbreaking. He would love to see it. He was always a huge well-wisher, and even when 80-plus, he used to watch my games and follow chess all night. I would like to dedicate this victory to him,’’ said Sarin.