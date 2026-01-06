Tata Steel chess: Vishy Anand excited to be back as a player after six years

The terrace garden of Kolkata’s iconic Taj Bengal hotel was a chilly place to be on Tuesday evening with the mercury dipping, but the presence of chess glitterati, led by the legendary Vishy Anand, at the draw ceremony of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open, is expected to warm things up for chess aficionados from Wednesday, 7 January. The seventh edition of the marquee event, which offers a prize pool of $41,500 for both the Open and women categories, will be held from 7-11 January.

Anand, five-time world champion and an erstwhile ambassador of the event, is returning to play the tournament after six years and has been drawn against US Grandmaster Wesley So in the first round of rapid at the sprawling Dhono Dhanyo auditorium like last year. There was much anticipation about the rapid and blitz duels between Anand and D. Gukesh, the current FIDE world champion, but the latter has pulled out at the eleventh hour.

On his participation, Anand said: “I am really very excited to be back at Tata Steel Chess India as a player after a gap of six years. Within this period, the world of chess has changed massively with the emergence of talented players across the country specially in India. I am really excited to accept the challenge from young chess prodigies in this marquee tournament.”