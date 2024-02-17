Ind vs Eng: India extend lead to 170 after bowling out England for 319

Gill got going by lofting Root over mid-wicket for four, while Jaiswal ended the session driving the part-time spinner past extra cover for a boundary to end a steady session for India.

Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin’s overnight withdrawal from the match because of a family medical emergency meant India were one frontline bowler short ahead of day three. But others stepped up, with Siraj taking 4-84, especially fuelled by a strong spell after lunch.

Kuldeep impressed in the morning with his pace, turn and variations to take two scalps while Jadeja also picked two wickets and Jasprit Bumrah triggered the collapse by taking out Joe Root as England lost their remaining eight wickets for just 95 runs, giving India the momentum in the match, which wasn’t a realistic possibility in the morning.

Post lunch, Jadeja struck as Stokes went for the slog-sweep, but didn’t time it well and was caught by Bumrah running in from long-on. One brought two as Foakes tried to whip a slower ball from Siraj which stopped on him and took the edge to mid-on.

Siraj then cleaned up Rehan Ahmed with an immaculate yorker hitting the base of off-stump, while Jadeja had Tom Hartley stumped easily by debutant keeper Dhruv Jurel. Siraj ended India’s innings by ratting James Anderson’s off-stump to pick his best Test figures at home.

It meant India got an opportunity to leg-up in the match, thanks to England squandering their chance, as they conceded a first-innings deficit for third straight time in the ongoing series.

Brief Scores: India 445 and 44/1 in 16 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 19; Joe Root 1-19) lead England 319 in 71.1 overs (Ben Duckett 153, Ben Stokes 41; Mohammed Siraj 4-84, Ravindra Jadeja 2-51) by 170 runs