The importance of being Muhammad Ali, who would have been 84 today

Speaking to Associated Press, Lonnie shared her thoughts about Ali’s vision: ‘’Muhammad had wisdom beyond his years. I mean, if you go back and look at some of his interviews with Michael Parkinson, for instance, some of the things Muhammad was saying even then are [relevant] today. He just had that sort of global universal wisdom to know how things were and how people were and the challenges we would face and continue to face, and the lessons that he taught. But he led by action — by what he did endure as well.’’

Yes, he was someone who walked the talk – something which is an anathema especially among the elite sportspersons the world over today. The remote control war games may not need a Ali to ‘’to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home to go and drop bombs on Brown people on Vietnam,’’ but any note of dissent equals to not being politically correct for them as it may affect the mega bucks deals and sponsorships. There are no dearth of issues – it would be the brazen intrusion at Venezuela today, the genocide in Gaza last week or lending a voice behind the legitimate wrestlers’ protest on the streets of the Indian capital a couple of years before.

Like every year, there will be anecdotes flying about for next few days on Ali, who died in 2016 at the age of 74 after battling Parkinson’s disease for more than three decades. A cracker of one which came from Lonnie was about Ali’s wishes to have a postage stamp on him: “because that’s the only way I’ll ever get licked.”

Thankfully, the term GOAT wasn't coined when Ali ruled. Nothing would have satisfied him other than the label 'The Greatest'. Happy Birthday!