Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, passes away

Asian boxing champion Kaur Singh, who fought an exhibition match with legendary Muhammad Ali, died in a hospital in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Thursday. He was 74 and was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems.



After retiring from the Indian Army, he had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab's Sangrur district.



Singh bagged six gold medals in international competitions, including the 1982 Asian Games.



One of his memorable matches was the four-round exhibition match that he fought with boxing legend Muhammad Ali on January 27, 1980, in Delhi.



Singh had won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.