This type of 'cartoon giri' not good: Shami on Inzamam's Arshdeep remark

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has strongly defended his teammate Arshdeep Singh after former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq questioned the young pacer's ability to generate reverse swing during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Inzamam's comments came after India's Super 8 match against Australia, in which Arshdeep played a crucial role in his team's 24-run victory by taking three key wickets. Despite Rohit Sharma being named player of the match for his explosive batting, Arshdeep earned praise for his spell, which included the dismissals of David Warner, Tim David, and Matthew Wade.

Inzamam expressed scepticism over Arshdeep's reverse swing, suggesting it was unusual for a bowler to achieve such movement as early as the 14th or 15th over. Shami criticised Inzamam's claims during an interview on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel.

Known for his reverse swinging skills, Shami dismissed the allegation and defended the integrity of his teammate. "I have said in an interview that I will cut the ball and show if there is a device in it. Abhi ek aur namuna khod ke dia hai inhone (now they've dug up one more example). They say, 'How can Arshdeep Singh get reverse swing?'