Doctors said I would be lucky to walk without a limp: Shami

There were some stellar individual performances by runners-up India in the just-concluded ICC World Cup, but talk about the most dramatic and engaging, and it has got to be that of Mohammed Shami.

Just ponder this — the seniormost pace bowler in the squad, playing his third World Cup, is made to sit out for the first four matches for the sake of 'team combination'. A freak injury to Hardik Pandya opens the doors, however, and the 33-year-old sets the tone with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand, going on to become the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets, including three fifers and the best-ever haul by any bowler in the knockout stages.

Reflecting on his rollercoaster journey from his first World Cup in Australia, Shami recalled how his fledgling career was all but over ahead of the tournament. “I had a swelling in my knee before the 2015 tournament. Someone else could have said no, but I have a stronger ability to bear pain and I was given two options — either directly go for surgery, or play the tournament and then go for surgery.

"While the team would return to the hotel after every match, I would go to the hospital for injections. When you play for the country, you forget everything,‘‘ Shami said in a recent interview released by his sponsors Puma India.