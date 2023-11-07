Timed out: Is Mathews served right for backing 2014 Mankading?

It was the first major controversy of the ICC World Cup on the pitch, that too coming in a game between two countries with no realistic chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. The debate over Angelo Mathews, the former Sri Lankan skipper, being the first ‘timed out’ dismissal in 146 years of international cricket – has kicked up a storm on social media overnight and will not go down in a hurry.

‘’It’s unfortunate (His dismissal), but within the rules,’’ said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan at the post-match press conference. While a majority of the former players-turned-TV pundits flayed Shakib for not backing out on his appeal against Mathews, barring a few exceptions like Sanjay Manjrekar, it still remains a moral question at the end of the day.

Before breaking it down to the fine print in the rulebook, let’s make it clear – there is no way this mode of dismissal can be treated at par with the ‘Mankading’ which Jos Buttler was subjected by Sri Lanka under Mathews’ captaincy during a 2014 ODI match. On that occasion, Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake removed the bails of Buttler who had backed too far forward and was out of the crease – not heeding to the bowler’s warning on a number of occasions.