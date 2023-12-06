Tour of South Africa: Deepak Chahar stays back to be with ailing father

Speaking to Sports Tak, the ace seamer said: ‘’We got him to the hospital on time. Otherwise, it could have been dangerous. His condition is better at the moment. People were asking why I didn’t play the final T20I against Australia. For me, my father is very important. He made me the player I am. I cannot leave him in this condition and couldn’t go anywhere.’’

The series being a tightly scheduled one, and with the squad boasting three more pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar, it’s likely that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will name a replacement in case Chahar fails to make the trip.

Meanwhile, members of the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad looked a happy bunch on their Instagram handle from the flight to South Africa. Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav shared a joint post on Instagram captioning the picture, “En route SA.” Tilak Varma, paceman Mohammed Siraj and fielding coach T Dilip were also seen in the picture.