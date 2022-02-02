U-19 CWC: Warm-up win against Australia will not matter in semis vs Australia, says Dhull

Wiley has scored 264 runs in four matches and, going into the semifinals, is the fourth-highest run scorer at the World Cup. "I said at the start of the tournament that he (Teague Wyllie) was going to be a big run scorer for us. I backed him as a Western Australia man, I've seen him progress all the way from playing as a junior. He is a really talented guy," said Connolly.



"There is no reason why he can't continue to do that and I think he can play a big role for us in these last couple of matches."



The 18-year-old all-rounder also confirmed that facing their toughest opponent so far wouldn't stop his team from playing positively. Australia chased down a big total in their group win over Scotland before putting 276 runs on the board in the Super League quarterfinal win against Pakistan.



"There is no change from us in approach. We are just going to try and play some good cricket and hopefully we can knock off India. They are a very good side and we know that, but I think if we play our best cricket we can beat them To reach the final would be pretty cool. I spoke to Mitch Marsh briefly about it, because he won the last one for Australia (in 2010) . I'd love to be able to get to that spot and do the same as him," Connolly added.