U-19 World Cup final: Saharan’s boys may have choked but keep the faith

It’s not an pleasant scenario to see a bunch of talented Under-19 young talent – some of whom may go on to be the face of Indian cricket in future – being trolled mercilessly after being defeated comprehensively by Australia in the Youth World Cup last evening. No doubt, they choked and there seemed to be an eerie similarity between the manner Uday Saharan’s team caved in with that of Rohit Sharma & Co, but a kneejerk reaction is not going to solve the problem.

Well, this is not an attempt to absolve the Boys in Blue for not showing a courage of conviction on the day it mattered the most. There was little or nothing to choose between the finalists with both coming off an all-win record in six games, closely fought semi-finals and what’s more – the top three rungetters being Indians on the eve of the final in Saharan, Musheer Khan and Sachin Dash.

However, the dye seemed to have been cast no sooner Australia put 253 runs on the board after opting to bat despite overcast conditions in Benoni – the highest total in finals in the history of the event. It needed a fearless start in the powerplay but the Indian batters looked under pressure as opener Adarsh Singh tried to hold fort but kept running out of partners in regular intervals. Much like the last ICC World Cup where Virat Kohli topscored with over 700 runs, Saharan’s 397 runs from seven matches earned him the stripes as the highest scorer – but that would be no consolation for failing to win the big prize.