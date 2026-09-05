Uruguay vs India: No room for Suarez return but Forlan names strong squad

The speculation over Luis Suárez, 39, making a comeback to the national team may have been a non-starter, but Uruguay coach Diego Forlán on Friday named a power-packed 46-man provisional squad for the team’s Asia tour in September-October, which includes a friendly against India on 6 October.

The match will be played in Kolkata, three days after India’s marquee encounter against Brazil at the same venue on 3 October.

The squad, announced by the Uruguayan Football Association on social media, includes 21 players from the 26-member squad that represented Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup. Among the star names are midfielder Federico Valverde of Real Madrid, Ronald Araújo, Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur and Darwin Núñez. Nahitan Nández and former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira return to the squad, while naturalised defender Alexander Barboza has also been called up.

Suárez, however, does not figure in Forlán’s first provisional list. The Inter Miami striker, who has not played for Uruguay since 2024, had been the subject of speculation about a return under Forlán, with whom he shared some of the defining moments of Uruguay’s recent football history.

Forlán and Suárez were part of the Uruguay side that reached the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and went on to win the Copa América in 2011. But with Suárez set to be 41 when the next Copa América is held in 2028, a return appears increasingly unlikely.

The presence of Forlán in the dugout will be of particular interest to Kolkata fans. The 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner and one of Uruguay’s most celebrated players, Forlán also has a connection with Indian football, having played briefly for Mumbai City FC in the inaugural years of the Indian Super League.