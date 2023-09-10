US Open: Coco Gauff rallies past Aryna Sabalenka for first grand slam title

American teenager Coco Gauff stormed back from a set down to defeat world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka and capture her first major on home soil at the US Open.

Gauff claimed her first major title by prevailing 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 over the no. 2 seed Sabalenka in just over two hours under a closed roof at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, 9 September.

The 19-year-old is the 10th teenager to win the US Open women's title all-time and the first American teenager to be crowned at her home major since Serena Williams won as a 17-year-old in 1999.

In addition to Williams, Gauff joins Tracy Austin, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Maria Sharapova, Bianca Andreescu, and Emma Raducanu on New York's under-20 roll of honour.

After losing her first grand slam singles final to Iga Swiatek in the French Open at Roland Garros last spring in straight sets, Gauff had an inauspicious start to her second. Sabalenka's big hitting was finding its mark more often than not in the first eight games, and she broke Gauff three times to take a one-set lead.