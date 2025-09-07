US Open: Aryna Sabalenka defends crown with win over Anisimova

Under the bright lights of Flushing Meadows, Aryna Sabalenka etched her name into history, fending off Amanda Anisimova with power and poise to claim a second straight US Open crown.

On Saturday, Sabalenka defeated eighth seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) to win her crown. With the victory, she became the first woman to successfully defend the singles title at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2014.

The top seed produced a commanding yet composed display to secure her first Grand Slam title of the 2025 season and the fourth major of her career. The triumph also marked her 100th career Grand Slam main-draw win and her 56th victory of the year — more than any other player on tour.