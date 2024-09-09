US Open: How Jannik Sinner proved doubters wrong

The way the year’s last slam panned out, it certainly helped Sinner prove a point to his doubters as both Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz bowed out of the US Open within a day of each other. The two players who had the measure of the Italian on similar surfaces during the year had been Andrey Rublev in Montreal and Alcaraz in Indian Wells.

Alcaraz looked to have cracked the code when down 1-6, he made a mid-match adjustment and started varying the height of his groundstrokes, keeping the ball’s trajectory up and down to break Sinner’s rhythm. It was a challenge of sorts for the Italian, who prefers to plant his feet just behind a baseline to fire back forehands and backhands on a wire all afternoon.

Since then, a whole line of players have tried the tactic but Sinner now reads it from a mile — especially against someone like home hero Taylor Fritz, who couldn’t get the trajectory and revolutions to make things awkward.

'Means much to me'

The new found maturity also started manifesting as Sinner started making mid-match tactical adjustments. The best example on Sunday afternoon was drifting back near the back wall, changing his return position deep into the second set after Fritz had pinned him back for the majority of it.

“This title for me means so much. The last period of my career was really not easy,” said Sinner after the final. ‘’Thanks to my team who supports me every day, the people who are close to me, I love tennis. I practice a lot for these kind of stages but I also realise off the court there is a life,’’ he said.

There is certainly a life off-court for the fiercely private Sinner as he was known to be a top class skiier before he switched full-time to tennis. A thumbs up to this factoid came when after his Australian Open triumph earlier this year, multiple Olympic and world skiing champion Lindsey Vonn described him as the ‘’best skiier to win a Grand Slam".

Sinner, who dates Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya — five years his senior — but wants to keep it to himself, has said ‘’Yes, I’m with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won’t say more.’’