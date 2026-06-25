Vaibhav: Senior India debut beckons, but who makes way?

Build-ups to all of India’s T20I series in Ireland have been usually tepid affairs — treated more as the BCCI’s obligatory stop en route a tour of England. However, the two-match series which starts in Belfast tomorrow, 26 June, has a distinct buzz around it, given the possibility of one of the most talked about international cricket debuts in recent times: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

It will be quite a dilemma for Gautam Gambhir and his new T20 captain, Shreyas Iyer, as to who to drop from the playing XI which helped the Men in Blue retain the T20 World Cup only last March. The top three currently are Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan — men in form whose overall and recent T20 records are hard to ignore — and the 15-year-old can come in only as an opener. The slots in the senior team have been so watertight that Iyer will actually be filling the gap left by the snub to former skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

There could be some external pressure (read official broadcasters) to see Vaibhav out in the park and should that happen, he will be the youngest ever Indian cricketer to make a senior international debut in any format. Come Friday, the boy will be 15 years and 91 days old, a fair bit younger than master Sachin Tendulkar’s 16 years and 205 days when he made his Test debut against a feared Pakistan attack in 1989. Tendulkar went on to make his ODI debut on the same tour at 16 years and 238 days.