Valanka Alemao: Turning heads as barrier-breaker in Indian football

Valanka Alemao becomes the first woman to head a state football association in India.

The Churchill Alemao scion says her priority is to revive Goan football and ensure accountability.

Her dual role as GFA president and Churchill Brothers CEO raises questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The phone hasn’t stopped ringing for Valanka Alemao since Tuesday, 27 October, when she broke a glass ceiling by becoming the first-ever woman to be elected president of a state association in Indian football. The famous surname is a giveaway — the daughter of Churchill Alemao, the strongman of Goan football and owner of Churchill Brothers, has taken over the reins of the Goa Football Association (GFA).

"Trust me, there have been so many phone calls from Kolkata media alone. The city has a special place in my heart after Goa because of its passion for football," said Valanka, 41, as she made her way to join the association’s first handover meeting on Thursday, 29 October. She edged out incumbent Caitano Fernandes by 83-67 votes in a closely contested election, with 10 votes declared invalid of the 160 votes cast.

A lawyer by profession, Valanka has done the hard yards in football administration before moving on to the top job in the state — a position once occupied by her father, a former chief minister, from 2018 to 2022.