Paris Olympics 2024: Dehydrated Vinesh Phogat admitted to medical care

Vinesh Phogat has been admitted to the Games Village polyclinic due to dehydration, following her shock disqualification from the women's 50 kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. India's gold medal-hopeful weighed in overweight by a 'few grams' this morning, per the Indian Olympics Association.

"Vinesh Phogat was admitted to the polyclinic inside the Games Village because of dehydration, not any hospital," sources told IANS.

After being disqualified from the event, Phogat now places last. She will have to come back home entirely empty-handed, right after the euphoria of becoming the first woman wrestler from this dangal of a nation to make it into the Olympics finals, defeating first reigning champion Yui Susaki in the quarter-final and then Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman (5–0) in the semi-final on Tuesday night, 6 August. And a lot of folks on the internet are confused how and why this was allowed to happen — how can 100–150g be such a big deal? Was no one monitoring her weight?

What many don't realise is that the struggle of 'making weight' on the day of a bout (or three) is the norm for athletes at such events, not the exception. It's part of that unsung story of blood, sweat and tears — in this case, possibly literally.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement early in the day on 7 August, announcing Phogat's exit from the Games and requested respect for grappler's privacy. It also highlighted the support team's struggle 'all through the night'.