Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said on Tuesday that she will not compete at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou due to a knee injury and will undergo surgery on Thursday (August 17) in Mumbai.

With Vinesh's departure, the path is now open for Antim Panghal to join the squad. The U-20 world champion, who had emerged victorious in the selection trials and was named as a reserve player, will now represent India in the women's 53kg category.

"I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on August 13, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover.