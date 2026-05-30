Vinesh Phogat unfazed after semi-final exit in dramatic Asian Games trials
I am still standing with pride on the mat again, she says after loss to Meenakshi Goyat
Vinesh Phogat’s dreams of making the cut in Asian Games in Nagoya may have ended with a gruelling semi-final loss to Meenakshi Goyat in Delhi, but the Olympian was happy at having scored a ‘moral victory’ in defying a system.
The 31-year-old’s pursuit of a spot squad ended at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium following a gruelling 4-6 defeat in the 53kg category. Stepping off the mat, a defiant Vinesh launched a scathing attack on the wrestling administration, alleging systemic discrimination, mental harassment, and deliberate roadblocks designed to thwart her return despite a favourable Delhi High Court ruling.
Refusing to label her semifinal exit a setback, the trailblazer emphasized that competing against a younger generation after childbirth was a triumph in itself. ‘’I have not failed at all. I am fighting the whole system, and I am still standing with pride on the mat again. They wanted to stop me from returning, but I am standing here. I am proud of what I have achieved in these 10 months since my son was born, competing against the younger generation. I hope I can inspire my son and many women wrestlers.
‘’When I should have been focusing on my recovery and preparation, I was arguing with officials. They gave me a letter saying I could compete only in 50kg. It was mental harassment. I know the system will continue to create challenges, but I hope that through hard work I can leave it behind. I accept my defeat—fitness and endurance were issues, and I needed more match practice after nearly two years away. But I am motivated. I know I can beat these younger girls. I still have that courage and belief, and I have absolutely come back to the mat for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.’’
Vinesh took responsibility for her physical exhaustion during the bout; she slammed the calculated scheduling and skewed draws meant to deplete her energy. Expressing deep disappointment over the silence of the Sports Ministry and the IOA, she clarified that her angst was directed solely at the puppet masters controlling the sport, noting that many young wrestlers support her privately but remain tight-lipped out of sheer fear of powerful administrators.
Vinesh’s return to the match was dramatic when officials initially tried to restrict her to the 50kg category, citing her past international appearances, including the Paris Olympics, prompting fierce objections from Vinesh until WFI chief Sanjay Singh intervened to clear her entry into the 53kg division.
The experienced grappler began with a clinical 7-1 opening win over Jyoti before surviving a demanding quarterfinal against Nishu. Trailing 0-5, she mounted a spectacular second-period comeback to edge the bout 7-6, navigating technical screen malfunctions, multiple review challenges and a heated verbal altercation between tournament officials and her camp, including husband Somvir Rathee.