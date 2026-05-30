Vinesh Phogat unfazed after semi-final exit in dramatic Asian Games trials

Vinesh Phogat’s dreams of making the cut in Asian Games in Nagoya may have ended with a gruelling semi-final loss to Meenakshi Goyat in Delhi, but the Olympian was happy at having scored a ‘moral victory’ in defying a system.

The 31-year-old’s pursuit of a spot squad ended at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium following a gruelling 4-6 defeat in the 53kg category. Stepping off the mat, a defiant Vinesh launched a scathing attack on the wrestling administration, alleging systemic discrimination, mental harassment, and deliberate roadblocks designed to thwart her return despite a favourable Delhi High Court ruling.

Refusing to label her semifinal exit a setback, the trailblazer emphasized that competing against a younger generation after childbirth was a triumph in itself. ‘’I have not failed at all. I am fighting the whole system, and I am still standing with pride on the mat again. They wanted to stop me from returning, but I am standing here. I am proud of what I have achieved in these 10 months since my son was born, competing against the younger generation. I hope I can inspire my son and many women wrestlers.