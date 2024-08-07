Vinesh Phogat: WFI demands action against wrestler's support staff

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Wednesday demanded action against the support staff attached with Vinesh Phogat in the wake of her shock exit from the Paris Olympics, saying the blunder of not maintaining her weight before the final was not acceptable.

The Indian contingent woke up to the rude jolt of Vinesh's disqualification, hours before her gold medal bout against American Sarah Hildebrandt. She was found overweight by 100 grams on day two of the weigh-in, and consequently disqualified.

Cuban wrestler Guzman Lopez Yusnelis, who had lost her semifinal to Vinesh, will now clash in the gold medal match against Hildebrandt.

Vinesh has been training with Woller Akos, her personal coach from Belgium, and has also worked with South African mental conditioning coach Wayne Lombard.

“It is not Vinesh's fault. She was performing amazingly. The coaches, the support staff, the physios and the nutritionists should take full responsibility,” Singh told PTI. “They should have paid attention to her all the time to ensure nothing of this sort happens. How this happened and how she went over the weight limit must be looked into. I request the Government of India to take action against all those responsible.”

Vinesh had opted to train with Akos and the government of India had cleared his travel along with Vinesh for the Games. Akos, like the Indian national coaches, was granted full-access accreditation.

It cannot be denied that Akos has played a key role in reshaping Vinesh's game. He has been working with the star Indian wrestler since 2018, bringing in technical and tactical changes to her game. Vinesh has won two World Championship bronze medals with him.