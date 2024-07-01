Kohli, Sharma and team stranded in Barbados thanks to hurricane Beryl

The squad, along with top BCCI officials including Shah, was supposed to leave for India via a chartered flight on Monday, but that was not possible owing to the closure of the airport. The BCCI is also trying to get the travelling Indian media out of the hurricane-hit region.

"There was a chartered flight we were trying for Monday, but the airport is shut so that option is gone. We are in touch with multiple chartered flight operators, but it all depends on the airport operations. As per the current state of affairs, no plane can land or take off.

"The plan is to fly directly to India with a refuelling stop in the US or Europe. We are in touch with airport officials. The airport is expected to remain shut until Tuesday afternoon. If the weather improves significantly, it might open earlier. Wind speeds have to come down for flight operations to start. You can't really fight with Nature. We need to wait and see," a source told PTI.