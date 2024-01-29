Virat Kohli spat at me, said sorry after de Villiers confronted him: Dean Elgar

Former South Africa skipper Dean Elgar has claimed that star India batter Virat Kohli "spat at him" during a Test match and apologised two years later after being confronted by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate A.B. de Villiers.

Elgar retired from international cricket at the end of South Africa's two-Test series against India at home in December while standing-in for regular skipper Temba Bavuma.

Without mentioning the series in which the incident took place, speculated to be South Africa's tour of India in 2015, Elgar agreed on a podcast that he had showdowns with Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"All the time," Elgar said on the Banter with the Boys podcast sitting alongside former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris and rugby player Jean de Villiers. Elgar then said, "In India...Those wickets were jokes."

"And I came in to bat and I was actually like holding my own against Ashwin and what's his name Jajeja… ja-ja-jajeja, ('Jadeja', said someone in the background) and Kohli, he like spat at me," Elgar said. "I said to him, 'If you do that, I'll f*****g *** you with this bat'."