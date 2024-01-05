Ind vs SA series: Is there anything called an ideal Test wicket?

The no-holds-barred words from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on the Cape Town wicket, even after India's series-equalling win on Thursday, 4 January, has been resonating in the cricket community — with good reason. Sharma has once again reopened the debate on an 'ideal Test wicket', and whether a strip like Newlands can justify the ‘dust bowls’ of India, where matches have ended in favour of the hosts in two or three days in recent times.

‘’The ICC and the referees need to start looking into it. Rate pitches based on how they see it and not based on countries (hosting) it. I am all for pitches like this (Newlands). We pride ourselves on playing on pitches like these, all I want to say is be neutral,’’ said a caustic Rohit after his team pulled off a seven-wicket win in what has been the shortest Test match so far. It surely was not a good advertisement for the longer format, now struggling for survival.

This is not the first time it has happened on South African pitches. In the 2017-18 series, then home captain Faf du Plessis coaxed the groundsmen to such an extreme that come the final Test, not even the home batters wanted to finish playing on it.

There is a difference between a wicket with true bounce and carry — which challenges a batter’s technique when it comes to leaving deliveries and brings backfoot play to the fore — and the one at Newlands, which showed cracks at the good length mark, causing variable bounce and an inordinately high degree of seam movement, and had the batters producing almost 50 per cent false strokes on day one.