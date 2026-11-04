Ind vs NZ ODI series: Chasemaster Kohli begins birthday celebrations early

The numbers make for compelling reading. Kohli, now on 8,741 runs, has overtaken Tendulkar's tally of 8,720 while batting second. He reached the landmark in 169 innings across 180 matches, while Tendulkar needed 232 innings in 242 matches to compile his tally.

Kohli's average in these situations stands at 66.21, considerably higher than Tendulkar's 42.33. He has also struck 30 centuries and 46 half-centuries while batting second, compared to Tendulkar's 17 hundreds and 52 fifties. Kohli's strike rate of 95.03 is also ahead of Tendulkar's 88.44 — though comparisons between the two eras are, as one knows, fraught with caveats.

The heartening aspect of India's five-wicket victory, which gives the Men in Blue early momentum with a 1-0 lead in the series, was the all-round nature of the performance, particularly the contribution of the young fast-bowling contingent.

Captain Shubman Gill had said on the eve of the match that India were looking for tall pacers capable of hitting the deck hard with an eye on next year's ICC World Cup. The strapping Gurnoor Brar certainly offered some encouraging signs, returning figures of 3/44 in 9.2 overs. Anshul Kamboj, who could do with an extra yard of pace, stood out with his accuracy and was named Player of the Match for his 2/22, while Arshdeep Singh chipped in with a four-wicket haul.