Wait gets longer: CAS decision on Vinesh appeal to come on 13 August

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will take some more time to deliberate on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg free-style final of the Olympic Games and will announce its decision only on 13 August.

The 29-year-old was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of weigh-in on Wednesday. The much-anticipated verdict on her appeal was earlier due to be announced this evening.

However, in a chaotic turn of events, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) first stated that the verdict would be out on Sunday before issuing a clarification to say that the outcome would be known only on 13 August.

"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6 pm on 13 August 2024," the IOA statement read.

"The reference to 11 August in the earlier communication sent by me was to the time given to all parties to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitator," it added.

The body apologised for "the confusion and inconvenience caused".

The Games will close on Sunday with a ceremony at Stade de France, which was the venue for track and field events.

The CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, had accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster on Friday.