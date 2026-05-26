What does Gurindervir’s stunning 10.09 sec mean for Indian athletics?

When the social media was celebrating the feat of sprinter Gurindervir Singh last weekend, a stray comment on the Facebook wall caught my eye: ‘What is there to celebrate as it’s nowhere near world standard?’

A comment which betrays a lack of awareness about the ground realities about Indian athletics – with Gurindervir being the first Indian sprinter to clock a sub-10.10 sec in history.

It’s been two days since the Federation Cup athletics concluded at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, but the ripple effects of the turbaned runner’s feat alongwith Animesh Kujur – both elite athletes at the Reliance Athletics Foundation in Bhubaneshwar in Odisha – has become quite a talking point.

In a space of two days, the 100m national record had changed hands thrice among the duo as it raised the vision of either of them competing in the men’s final of Asian Games later this year in Nagoya.

Just ponder this: Gurvindervir, 25, from Jalandhar in Punjab lowered the national record with a timing of 10.17 sec in the heats but within minutes, Jharkhand’s Kujur blazed the track at 10.15 in a separate heat to break it.

The final on Saturday hence turned a highly anticipated affair but Gurindervir settled it with 10.09 sec, the first Indian to break the 10.10 sec barrier. Hence, three national records were created inside 24 hours – a rarity in a nation where a lot of aspiring Indian sprinters’ default choice is usually 400 metres.