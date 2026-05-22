What more does Aquib Nabi need to do to merit a national call-up?

There are no prizes for guessing the biggest talking point about the Indian squad named for the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Wednesday: what more does Aquib Nabi need to do to merit a call-up to the red ball format? If a haul of 60 wickets from 10 games (at an average of 12.56) in a single Ranji Trophy season for surprise champions Jammu & Kashmir is not enough, then perhaps nothing will be.

‘’The selectors’ decision to ignore him (Nabi) is absolutely absurd and baffling. What kind of selection is this? It is just not acceptable. It is injustice,’’ remarked the legendary Dilip Vengsarkar, a former chairman of selectors. What he found particularly illogical was the way the selectors chose to ignore Nabi’s back-to-back seasons of outstanding Ranji performances — with him claiming 44 wickets in the 2024-25 season at an average of 13.27.

‘’If domestic cricket performances are not a criterion, then the BCCI should scrap domestic cricket,’’ Vengsarkar said. The media space has been agog with a statistical comparison between the 29-year-old Nabi and Gurnoor Brar, the right-arm quick from Punjab who has got the nod ahead of him in the 15-member squad. Gurnoor is younger and bowls at a faster clip, though questions are being asked as to whether Brar’s proximity to Test captain Shubman Gill gave him the edge when it came to the final call.