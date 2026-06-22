What’s in a name? A lot, if AIFF wants to replace India with Bharat

What’s in a name, we often ask. Turns out, when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) — the nearly 90-year-old governing body of the sport — plans to change its name to Football Federation of Bharat (FFB), not only is it a question of a name, but also of timing and intent.

There could be many a slip between cup and lip, but the fact remains that the federation — its last special general meeting was held virtually on 20 June to discuss a number of key issues, including a roadmap for India's elite football league — resolved a change of name which will now be tabled before the concerned ministry.

This, at a time when the Indian Super League (ISL) is clearly staring at an uncertain future with no commercial partners — after barely managing a truncated 2025-26 edition — the senior national team has miserably failed to make the cut for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and is currently 138th in FIFA rankings, and a spot in the World Cup remains a mirage.

It’s been a familiar lament every four years during the World Cup as to why India, with its 1.4 billion people, can't make even the third round of the mega tournament's Asian zone qualifiers, forget qualifying for the showpiece. This year, the frustration gathered more steam with the number of teams rising to 48, which also raised the Asian zone quota, while obscure dots on the globe like Curaçao (with a population of 165,000) and Cape Verde made it to the big stage.