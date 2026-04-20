Who is Aronyak Ghosh, India’s newest grandmaster from Kolkata?

The news of 22-year-old Aronyak Ghosh becoming the 95th Grandmaster of India marks an eventful week for the country’s chess fraternity. It started with R. Vaishali winning the Candidates event to qualify for the FIDE Women’s World Championship tie while A.S. Sharvaanica clinched the FIDE Under-12 Rapid title.

Patience finally paid for Aronyak, the Kolkata-based youngster, who had to wait for four years for the third and final norm after his first GM norm came at the Sants Open in 2023 and the second one at the Annemasse Masters in 2024. The much-awaited moment came when he finished tied for the top spot (seven out of nine points) at the Bangkok Chess Club Open on Sunday.

Son of a former chess player and now arbiter Mrinal Ghosh and a lawyer mother, Aronyak grew up in a middle class family and started his journey with a bronze at Under-16 World Youth Championship. Known for unleashing new openings when he is bored and for boggling Hans Niemann once, he had been bit of an enigma in Indian chess.