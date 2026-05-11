Who is Faustino Oro, the wonderkid called the Messi of chess?

Faustino Oro, the 12-year-old from Buenos Aires nicknamed the ‘Messi of chess,’ turned heads once more when he became the second youngest grandmaster as he secured his final GM norm at the Sardinia World Chess Festival 2026 in Italy on Sunday, 10 May.

At 12 years, 6 months and 26 days old to be precise, Faustino officially earned the grandmaster title, which places him only behind American prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra, who holds the all-time record after becoming a GM at 12 years, 4 months and 25 days in 2021.

The Argentine now joins an exclusive club of only seven players who have become GMs before turning 13 — a list also featuring Sergey Karjakin, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, Javokhir Sindarov, and two Indians, R. Praggnanandhaa and reigning world champion D. Gukesh.

It was back in March that Faustino looked set to become the youngest grandmaster ever during the Aeroflot Open in Moscow. However, Russian teenager Aleksey Grebnev spoiled the fairytale by defeating the wonderkid in the final round, delaying the historic moment by just a few months. He had already made history before this latest milestone, becoming the first under-12 player ever to cross the 2500 rating mark.