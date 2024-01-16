Who is Prakhar Chaturvedi, the wonderboy who broke Yuvraj Singh’s record?

885 minutes, 638 balls, 404 not out...

The breakdown of Karnataka boy Prakhar Chaturvedi’s record innings in the final of the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy on Monday, 15 January tells you why the product of the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Excellence has become such a big talking point of Indian cricket media on Tuesday.

An amazing effort this against Mumbai, the highest score ever in a Cooch Behar final – which overtook Yuvraj Singh’s 24-year-old record of 358 for Punjab in the age group tournament which once acted as a pipeline of talent for Indian cricket. For example, it was a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (then of Bihar) who watched Yuvraj’s marathon knock from behind the stumps.

It’s difficult to predict if Prakhar can join the big league as there is always a slip between the lip and the cup – a good example of which is Vijay Zol, a former Under-19 India captain, who has to his credit the highest ever score of 454 in this tournament for Maharashtra against Assam in 2011-12. However, Prakhar’s finishing as the highest scorer of the tournament with 794 runs with two centuries and a fifty makes him a hot shot candidate for the state Ranji side for the ongoing premier red ball tournament.