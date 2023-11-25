Who is Tanveer Sangha, the Australian leggie with Indian roots?

Tanveer Sangha, the 21-year-old Australian leg spinner of Indian origin, may not be an unknown quantity altogether, but it’s the first time he is seen in action on Indian shores. Despite a mixed outing in the first T20I on Friday, the Sydney boy may again be seen in action in their second fixture at Thiruvananthapuram on his 22nd birthday on Sunday.

The last few months have seen a number of Indian origin players turning out for other countries in the just completed 50-over World Cup. While the most standout performer among them was Rachin Ravindra for New Zealand, qualifiers Netherlands alone fielded three in Aryan Dutt, Vikram Singh and Teja Nidamanuru. Sangha, who was not a part of Australia's cup squad, got his chance as the team management offered much-needed rest for their leading spinner Adam Zampa.

Pitted against some of the finest stroke-makers in the T20 format like Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan, the young leg spinner was not afraid to toss the ball up and finished with figures of 2/47 from his four overs — taking out Kishan and Tilak Verma.

As the 50-over world champions look to shore up their depleting spin department, Sangha — who grabbed the limelight with a 4-31 on debut against South Africa in August — may be going through a trial by fire against the Indian batters here.