Why no Northeast in India map? Lovlina asks Glasgow eatery owners

Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who settled for a silver medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, grabbed attention beyond the ring with her stand on an incorrect India map displayed in Glasgow. A video that went viral on social media on Sunday showed the Assam boxer objecting to a map printed for branding at a popular Indian eatery that allegedly omitted parts of Northeast India.

“Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India displayed here, our Northeast is missing. Even outside, the map that has been displayed cuts off the Northeast. As someone from the region, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” she said during the team’s visit to popular Indian restaurant Mister Singh’s India: The Home of Curry, for a celebratory dinner.