Why the Commonwealth silver may feel like a gold for javelin ace Neeraj Chopra

While the in-form Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage lived up to the expectations by striking gold with a 89.75m effort, it was a watershed evening to have two Indians in the podium finish in men’s javelin for the first time in these Games. Yashvir Singh of Rajasthan, who claimed the bronze with 85.41, considers Neeraj an elder brother like many of his ilk – a welcome augury which shows the legacy the former has been able to create in his sport.

A third Indian, Rohit Yadav, also made the final where he finished seventh with a best of 81.56m in his sixth attempt. There is a clutch of other young pretenders to the throne of Neeraj but consistency had not been their strong point so far and this is the area where the Tokyo gold medallist had conducted himself with utmost professionalism – be it management of injuries or taking tough calls regarding coach personnel.

A glaring example of such inconsistency has been Sachin Yadav, who shook up the athletics fraternity with a heave of 86.27 m to finish an impressive fourth at the last Worlds. Neeraj’s eighth place finish in Tokyo began to raise questions in the media whether the hulk can be a successor to the golden boy but in less than a year, Sachin failed to make the cut for the CWG after not being able to achieve the qualifying mark of 82.61m.

Do the names of Kishore Jena and D.P.Manu also ring a bell? The 2023 Worlds in Budapest, where Neeraj became the world champion, the duo were also in the final to make it an Indian threesome with Jena eventually finishing fifth (84.77m) and Manu sixth (84.14). Both still continue to be funded by the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) but truth be told, have not been able to rise to the occasion ever since.

This is what makes Neeraj’s role so important as the lone world class athlete from the India – and there’s no doubt the country can lean on his broad shoulders again for the Asian Games and the next Olympics cycle with LA 2028.