Wimbledon 2023: Sinner storms into maiden Grand Slam semifinal with win over Roman Safiullin

Italy's Jannik Sinner stormed into his maiden semifinals at the Wimbledon here by beating unseeded Roman Safiullin in four sets in a quarterfinal clash.

The Italian eighth seed survived a fright when he lost the second set before fighting back to win the next two sets, emerging a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory in two hours and 14 minutes at No.1 Court.

The 21-year-old Sinner thus became the third Italian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon, joining Nicola Pietrangeli (1960) and 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini.