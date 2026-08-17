Women’s coach Marijne takes heart from India’s 2-2 draw with China

The India women’s team may have shared the points in a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China in their FIH Hockey World Cup opener on Sunday, but head coach Sjoerd Marijne saw plenty of positives in the performance. Selima Tete’s team take on South Africa in their second game on Tuesday, while their men’s counterparts, buoyed by an early win over Wales, face England later today.

“With 11 debutants in the team, a draw against the world No. 4 is very good for the future,” Marijne said. “I am satisfied, but the result could have been different if we had got the PC at the end. I don’t want to talk about the referee’s decision. That’s the way it is, and we have to deal with it,” he added.

Incidentally, India had already exhausted their video referral when they appealed for a penalty corner in the final few minutes. Navneet Kaur (8th) and Deepika (25th) scored for India, while Zhang Ying (15th) and Ma Ning (39th) were the goal-scorers for China.