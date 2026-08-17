Women’s coach Marijne takes heart from India’s 2-2 draw with China
They take on South Africa on Tuesday; Harmanpreet & Co set to take on England later today
The India women’s team may have shared the points in a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China in their FIH Hockey World Cup opener on Sunday, but head coach Sjoerd Marijne saw plenty of positives in the performance. Selima Tete’s team take on South Africa in their second game on Tuesday, while their men’s counterparts, buoyed by an early win over Wales, face England later today.
“With 11 debutants in the team, a draw against the world No. 4 is very good for the future,” Marijne said. “I am satisfied, but the result could have been different if we had got the PC at the end. I don’t want to talk about the referee’s decision. That’s the way it is, and we have to deal with it,” he added.
Incidentally, India had already exhausted their video referral when they appealed for a penalty corner in the final few minutes. Navneet Kaur (8th) and Deepika (25th) scored for India, while Zhang Ying (15th) and Ma Ning (39th) were the goal-scorers for China.
India started with a high press and were rewarded in the eighth minute. Neha sent the ball into the circle from outside the D, and Navneet got the final touch to give India an early lead. China gradually grew into the contest and began creating opportunities of their own. A dangerous ball from Li Hong into the circle took a deflection off an Indian stick before China were awarded a penalty stroke in the 14th minute following a foul inside the circle. India referred the decision, but the original call was upheld. Ying Zhang made no mistake from the spot, wrong-footing Savita to level the scores.
India came close to restoring their lead as they continued to move the ball around the Chinese circle. In the 24th minute, Deepika produced a fine individual effort, dribbling into the circle and all the way to the baseline before drawing a foul and earning another penalty corner. She stepped up to take the resulting set piece and fired a powerful drag-flick into the net in the 25th minute.
India carried their 2-1 lead into half-time after an energetic first half in which they created several opportunities and kept China under sustained pressure. However, in the 39th minute, China earned a penalty corner, and Ma Ning produced a superb drag-flick to beat the Indian defence and level the scores at 2-2.
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh & Co., who began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales, are all keyed up for the England game. “When two evenly matched teams face off, things can heat up on the pitch,” said star midfielder Hardik Singh. “But we don’t carry any animosity, as we are friends with many players in the England team, irrespective of whatever happened in the Paris Olympics quarter-final. In major tournaments, we have always dominated them. However, it doesn’t mean we can take them lightly. You have to be better than your opponent on that given day,” he said.
The head-to-head record in recent years is marginally in India’s favour, with 10 wins to England’s nine, while five matches have ended in draws.
“Since we started playing in the Pro League, it’s been pretty even. The World Cup is different, and it’s a must-win game for both teams,” said Craig Fulton, head coach of the Indian team.