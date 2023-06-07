Women's Jr Asia Cup: India need a draw against Chinese Taipei to make SF

Unbeaten India would look to seal their semifinal berth when they face Chinese Taipei in their final pool match of the Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara on Thursday.

India have blanked Uzbekistan 22-0 and then registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Malaysia.

In their last pool match they came from two goals down to salvage a point with a fighting 2-2 draw against Korea as India have two wins and draw to their name.

India are currently atop Pool A with seven points from three games and a draw against Chinese Taipei would be enough to seal a last-four berth.