Women’s Premier League: Can Harmanpreet emulate a Dhoni, Rohit?

The onus will be on Harmanpreet Kaur, the seasoned captain of Mumbai Indians, who will seek to emulate the likes of M.S. Dhoni or Rohit Sharma when the second edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League gets underway in Bengaluru on Friday, 23 February. In case one is wondering about the context, only Dhoni and Sharma enjoy the distinction of leading their teams to back-to-back IPL titles.

As someone who has been there and done that, Harmanpreet knows the pressure of being defending champions. At the season's opening press conference, the star batter who is also India women’s captain, chose to play it down on Friday: “We just want to do what we did last year, keep things simple and enjoy our cricket. We hope to give all the players clear roles so that they can go out there and perform. I know a lot of eyeballs will be on us this time since we won last year, but last year as well, we didn’t put any pressure on ourselves.

“We’ll try and create a similar atmosphere, enjoy each other’s success and back each other. That’s the best thing about our coaches. Their support plays a huge part.”