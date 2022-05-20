Women’s World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen’s father is her biggest cheerleader

Nikhat Zareen, who won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championship on Thursday, was originally interested in athletics, after her father, former footballer and cricketer, Mohammad Jameel, made her pursue it at a young age.

The Indian Express reported that Zareen soon became the state champion in sprint events, but at the age of 14, taking an uncle’s advice to pursue boxing, she became the World Youth Boxing Champion in 2011. In 2016, she received her maiden “senior national title in Haridwar”, and in 2018, she won a bronze in the senior nationals, while also winning at the Belgrade international tournament. She also won medals at the 2019 Asian Championship and Thailand Open.

Both of her uncle’s sons were boxers and Jameel supported her throughout, even leaving his job in Saudi Arabia and moving to Nizamabad to encourage her, and her younger sister who plays badminton.