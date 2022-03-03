Women's World Cup: Australia's Gardner tests Covid positive, to miss at least two games

Australia suffered a setback ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand with key all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner unavailable for 10 days after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus.



The star all-rounder will miss the first two matches in Australia's ODI World Cup campaign as she has gone into 10-day isolation in line with the New Zealand government's health protocols.



Thus the 24-year-old will not be available for the matches against England (March 5) and Pakistan (March 8). Australia's third match of the tournament is against New Zealand on March 13 in Wellington, the day after Gardner is due to be released from isolation, cricket.com.au reported on Thursday.