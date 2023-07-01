Women's World Cup: FIFA unveils captains' armbands, sanctions LGBTQIA+ motifs

Team captains at the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will have a choice of armbands to wear, highlighting a number of different social campaigns, FIFA announced on Friday, 30 June.

Skippers will have a choice of three different types of armband: a "Football Unites The World" armband for the whole tournament; an armband corresponding to the theme of an individual match day; or an armband promoting one of 8 socio-political issues.

FIFA says the issues have been shortlisted following "extensive consultation with stakeholders, including players and the 32 participating member associations”. They call fans to "Unite" one of the following seven:

Inclusion

Indigenous People

Gender Equality

Education for All

Peace

Zero Hunger

End Violence Against Women

The eighth option declares "Football is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love, Passion".

The messages will also be promoted on pitch-side advertising boards, large flags presented on the pitch, giant screens and via social media.