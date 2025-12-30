World Blitz: Carlsen’s table-thumping after shock loss to Erigaisi goes viral

It’s been twice this year that world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen has engaged in table-thumping after being beaten by Indian rivals — first by D. Gukesh and then Arjun Erigaisi in the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha on Tuesday — and got away with it. However, the multiple world champion and genius’ sense of entitlement came in for criticism, with Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra taking to social media to praise Arjun’s poise in the face of such a reaction.

The ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Championship is turning out to be the perfect year-ender for the affable Indian GM. A day after becoming only the second Indian after Vishy Anand to make a podium finish at the Rapids (bronze), Arjun tamed Carlsen in the first round of the Blitz to turn heads.

Carlsen, the five‑time world champion, visibly showed frustration after losing to Arjun having fumbled his queen, slamming the table in a moment that quickly went viral. In contrast, Erigaisi remained composed, calmly rearranging the board after the intense clash.