World Blitz: Carlsen’s table-thumping after shock loss to Erigaisi goes viral
Grace is always the winner, industrialist Anand Mahindra praises Indian player’s calmness
It’s been twice this year that world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen has engaged in table-thumping after being beaten by Indian rivals — first by D. Gukesh and then Arjun Erigaisi in the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha on Tuesday — and got away with it. However, the multiple world champion and genius’ sense of entitlement came in for criticism, with Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra taking to social media to praise Arjun’s poise in the face of such a reaction.
The ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Championship is turning out to be the perfect year-ender for the affable Indian GM. A day after becoming only the second Indian after Vishy Anand to make a podium finish at the Rapids (bronze), Arjun tamed Carlsen in the first round of the Blitz to turn heads.
Carlsen, the five‑time world champion, visibly showed frustration after losing to Arjun having fumbled his queen, slamming the table in a moment that quickly went viral. In contrast, Erigaisi remained composed, calmly rearranging the board after the intense clash.
Mahindra highlighted this poise on social media, praising the Indian’s calm dignity in “rearranging the board and showing perfect etiquette after a high‑tension win against the GOAT is class personified”, adding that “grace is always a winner”.
In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far, 22-year-old Arjun defeated the defending blitz champion on time, using black pieces. Before the round, Carlsen and Arjun were among six players tied at the top of the standings, each with 6.5 points. The win, however, helped Arjun surge to 7.5 points and share the lead alongside Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov.
Earlier in the year, Carlsen had a similar table-slamming moment following a loss to Indian GM Gukesh at the Norway Chess tournament, a clip that also circulated widely online.
In Doha, Carlsen was seen losing his temper during the rapid segment as well. The incident occurred after Carlsen was outplayed by Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev in the seventh round, marking Carlsen’s first loss of the event. Following the defeat, the Norwegian shook hands to concede, grabbed his blazer and began storming off.
As he walked away, a FIDE photographer approached for a close-up shot. Just as the photographer neared him, Carlsen angrily shoved away the camera and left the arena.