Marathon world can’t keep calm about Sawe as he sinks the two-hour barrier

The athletics world can’t keep calm over Sabastian Sawe, the intrepid Kenyan who became the first man in history to run a marathon with a sub-two timing at the London Marathon on Sunday, 26 April, finishing at 1:59:30, aided by a flat course, at the culimination of an extremely high-quality race and high powered technology which saw even the silver medallist finishing below the two-hour mark — Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha ending up just 11 seconds behind Sawe.

If two 1:59 finishes were extraordinary by any stretch of the imagination, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo also ran under the old world record (2:00:35 by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023) to become the fastest third-placer ever by nearly three minutes. And a quarter-of-an-hour before all this, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa lowered her women’s only marathon world record (2:15:41) as both retained the London crowns.

It’s common wisdom that a depth of field helps the timing in athletics as well as swimming. This was amplified by the fact that Kejelcha and Kiplimo are the two fastest half-marathoners ever — ensuring packs can be maintained for longer at faster speeds. “We had a strong team, the pacers did their jobs well,” Sawe said after the race. “I was ready because the pace was so fast, I knew something good would come.”