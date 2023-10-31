World Cup Diary: Eden plans to celebrate Kohli’s birthday on Sunday

The hype over the India-South Africa league game at the Eden Gardens on Sunday is already skyhigh - while adding to the home fans’ joie de vivre will be that 5 November is also the 35th birthday of Virat Kohli. An occasion, which the host association Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) plans to celebrate in style.

Speaking to sports channel RevSportz, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said a specially designed cake is on the way which may be cut at the innings break. They are also going to distribute around 70,000 masks bearing Kohli’s face to the fans which will lend to a celebratory ambience.

‘’We have ordered a cake for Virat and the design will be something everyone identified with Virat Kohli. I am not sharing the pictures yet, for let that be a surprise,’’ he was quoted as saying.

‘’We also plan to host a fireworks for Kohli and the crowd. It will be our way of celebrating his birthday,’’ he said, though informed sources say that any such celebration has to be subject to clearance from International Cricket Council (ICC) as the World Cup is their property.

The way the World Cup league table is poised at the moment, Sunday’s game at the Eden can determine the table toppers. It will also be the only match for the Men in Blue at the Eden as any semi-final line-up featuring India will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (15 November), barring a India-Pakistan clash - which would then come to Eden. A possibility for the later looks remote with Pakistan having slipped to seventh spot after Afghanistan’s second win on the trot on Monday night.