World Cup Diary: Rahul Dravid & Co take a break with a trek

It’s not everyday that the Men in Blue get a chance to let their hair down together – that too in the middle of a demanding tournament like the ICC World Cup. With a six-day gap between their last win against New Zealand at Dharamsala on Sunday and the upcoming one against England on October 29, the team members made the most of it in the lap of nature at Himachal Pradesh.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, along with the support staff of the team, set out for a trek at the hill station in Kangra district. ‘’Superb view coming here after Triund – just getting here up the mountains and climbing it is a challenging trek I must admit. Unfortunately, we can’t bring up the boys here it is risky walking on the stones but hopefully when one of the days boys are not working, they get to experience this,’’ a relaxed Dravid said in a video posted by the BCCI on X.

Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, chipped in: ‘’When you are climbing up the last trek is a little tricky. The last half hour is hard but the moment the view opens up, it’s worth it.’’