World Cup Diary: New-look Eden Gardens ready to be a showstopper

Come Saturday, and Eden Gardens will be making a delayed entry as one of the 10 venues of the ICC World Cup with a relatively low-profile battle between Bangladesh and the Netherlands. This will just be the teaser though, with four more matches to follow, including the second semi-final on November 16. And the stadium has put its best foot forward.

Walk into the new-look BC Roy Clubhouse and you will see the difference. ‘’The new-look Eden Gardens, we can assure you, will be a spectacle to watch. Everyone has worked extremely hard to completely refurbish the players’ dressing room, hospitality boxes, and corporate boxes, not to speak of the press box and media centre which were completed earlier,’’ said Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasis Ganguly, also known to many as the older brother of former India skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

The other matches lined up here are Pakistan vs Bangladesh (31 October), India vs South Africa (5 November), England vs Pakistan (11 November) and the second semi-final on 16 November. Interestingly, there is a caveat in the World Cup fixtures which says that the match will be played in Kolkata only if both India and Pakistan qualify for the semis. However, if only the host nation is in the top four, then Rohit Sharma & co. will be in action at the Wankhede in Mumbai.